Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,140,316.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $1,084,757.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.

CHWY stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,656. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

