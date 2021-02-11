Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $168.57 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $168.57 million and approximately $89.76 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

