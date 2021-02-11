China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 149,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,225. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
