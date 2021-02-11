China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 149,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,225. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

