China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,633. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

