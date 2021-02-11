China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,633. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05.
China Construction Bank
