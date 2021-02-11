China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Up 13.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 21,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.