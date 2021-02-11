China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.67. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 20,069 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.