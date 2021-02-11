China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.67. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 20,069 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
