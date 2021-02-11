China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the January 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

