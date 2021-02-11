China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Up 16.8%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s stock price rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 437,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 490,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

