China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) Short Interest Update

China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 375.5% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of China Sun Group High-Tech stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. China Sun Group High-Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile
