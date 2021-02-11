China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) Short Interest Update

China Sun Group High-Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:CSGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 375.5% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Sun Group High-Tech stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. China Sun Group High-Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co, through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries.

