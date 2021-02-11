China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 398,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

