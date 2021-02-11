Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 1,099,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,137,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

