Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,713,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,160,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,179. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Choom alerts:

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.