Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,713,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,160,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,179. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Choom Company Profile
