CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Up 2.1%

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.65. 288,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 78,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 949,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the third quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

