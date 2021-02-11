Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $3.47

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00007154 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $24,668.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.96 or 0.05294094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

