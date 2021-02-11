Chronologic (DAY) Trading 76% Higher This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $167,030.54 and approximately $412.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

