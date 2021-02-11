Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the January 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $36.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.