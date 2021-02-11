CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 239.5% from the January 14th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 112,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

