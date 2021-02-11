CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 249,088 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.04% of Crescent Point Energy worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,850,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 210,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.