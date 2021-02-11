CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 869,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 280,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

