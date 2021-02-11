CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

