CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 220,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

