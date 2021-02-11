CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.65 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.