CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.91 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

