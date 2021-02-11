CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.31 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $532.50 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,013 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

