CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Citigroup by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

