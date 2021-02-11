CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,339 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,097 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $2,349,301. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

