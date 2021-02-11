CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,439,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

