CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 149,033 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $69,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.