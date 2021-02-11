CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,838 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

