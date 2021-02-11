CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

