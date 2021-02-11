CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 558 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Avalara worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Avalara stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

