Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Up 1.3%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 1,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

