Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

CBB stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

