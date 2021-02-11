Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
CBB stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.05.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.