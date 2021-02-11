Cindicator (CND) Tops One Day Volume of $739,423.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $36.49 million and $739,423.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars.

