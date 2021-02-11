Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $54,301.15

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $54,301.15 and approximately $249,119.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00093977 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002578 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

