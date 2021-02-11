Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 552,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

