Citadel Trading Up 416.6% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $104,303.25 and approximately $21.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 416.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

