Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Shares Down 1.9%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

