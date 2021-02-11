City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 1,161 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,998. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

