Civic (CVC) Price Up 52.4% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $176.62 million and approximately $71.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars.

