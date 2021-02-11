Civista Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.