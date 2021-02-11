Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

CIVB opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

