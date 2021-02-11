Civitas Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Civitas has a total market cap of $99,218.50 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 64.8% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,943,671 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

