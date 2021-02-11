Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clarent Co. (OTCMKTS:CLRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Clarent shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

About Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN)

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks. The company's solutions provide bridges between the traditional circuit-switched telephone system and Internet protocol networks, allowing the use of IP telephony to be transparent to end user customers using their existing wire line or wireless telephones.

