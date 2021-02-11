Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CLZNY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. Clariant has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

