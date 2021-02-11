Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 624,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

