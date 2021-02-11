Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 3,501 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

