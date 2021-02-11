Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 5,449 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

