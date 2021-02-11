Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 4.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Water Works worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

