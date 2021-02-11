Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

